FDE consulting law ministry for action against harasser

Islamabad : After suspending an Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, teacher on harassment charge, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has begun consultation with the law ministry for acting against him.

On June 28, scores of students enrolled in a private college of Islamabad took to the social media with the allegation that they were sexually harassed, groped and subjected to sleazy remarks by a federal board-appointed examiner from the H-9 IMCB during biology practical.

The alleged incident led to the suspension of the accused and the holding of an inquiry against him by the FDE on the orders of the Capital Administration and Development Division, which regulates Islamabad’s government schools and colleges through the directorate.

The inquiry committee found the teacher guilty of the charge prompting the FDE to consult the law ministry for initiating action against him under Protection of Women Harassment Act or Child Abuse or Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 1973.

In the past, too, the teacher was accused of sexual harassment on campus but the inquiry absolved him of the charge.