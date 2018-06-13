Wed June 13, 2018
Lahore

June 13, 2018

50 nomination papers accepted

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: On the first day of scrutiny for the general elections 2018, nominations papers of more than 50 candidates have been accepted by their respective returning officers of Lahore. More than 50 aspirants from 14 National Assembly seats from Lahore appeared before their concerned Returning Officers. The prominent figures included Zaeem Qadri, Liaqat Baluch, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Uzma Kardar, Rohail Asghar, Ashraf Jlali and Jawad Ahmad. The nominations of most of the applicants have been accepted. However, lawyers of seven aspirants sought for adjournment due to different reasons which were accepted.

Comments

