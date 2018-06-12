TNT Offers its International Services in Pakistan

TNT has selected Gerry’s International (Pvt) Ltd. as its service provider in Pakistan for its international range of services to and from more than 200 countries worldwide, as of May 15, 2018. Gerry’s International is a leading express service provider in Pakistan, offering shipping, warehousing and custom clearance services across the country.Customers in Pakistan can now call Gerry’s International at +92 21 111811 111 or email [email protected] for their international shipping requirements.***