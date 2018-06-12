Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Traders warn of protest

PESHAWAR: The traders from the Karkhano Market on Monday warned of protest if the confiscated cloth along with cash was not returned to them.

x
Advertisement

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, President of Tajir Insaf district Peshawar, Shahid Khan, said a team of Customs Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) with the support of police had conducted a raid in last week on Haroon Market in Karkhano Market and seized cloth from 10 shops and took away huge amount of cash from there.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar