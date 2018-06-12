Traders warn of protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The traders from the Karkhano Market on Monday warned of protest if the confiscated cloth along with cash was not returned to them.
Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, President of Tajir Insaf district Peshawar, Shahid Khan, said a team of Customs Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) with the support of police had conducted a raid in last week on Haroon Market in Karkhano Market and seized cloth from 10 shops and took away huge amount of cash from there.
