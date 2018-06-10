KARACHI: E-Commerce Gateway and Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost Pakistan’s domestic information computer technology (ICT) at least by five times and increase exports, as well, a statement said.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on Friday evening and signed by [email protected] Secretary General Sheryar Haideri and Umair Nizam, vice president of E Commerce Gateway, it added.

[email protected] Chairman Barkat Saeed expressed the hope for a bright future of IT industry in Pakistan. The IT industry in the region is flourishing under the patronage of respective governments, he said. E-Commerce Gateway and [email protected] have signed the agreement for organising IT exhibitions, seminars and forums across the country, the statement said.

The event was attended by British Deputy Head of Mission Mark Rakestraw and representatives of over 150 software houses, it added.