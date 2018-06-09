Action against quacks continues

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed two illegal drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres, issued show-cause notices to four and also sealed 67 quacks’ centres in four districts.

According to a press release, the PHC teams conducted raids on 12 quacks’ centres in Lahore, Gujranwala and Murree. They sealed Sadaqat Clinic in Murree for not being registered with the commission, and without the requisite human resource and facilities, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff and the emergency cover. The Deputy District Health Officer Murree was ordered to keep further surveillance.

In Gujranwala, Umeed-e-Zindagi Drug Hospital was sealed for poor facilities and functioning without registration. The Nighebaan Centre Noshehra Virkaan was issued show-cause notice, while the owner of Roshan Kal Centre had closed the facility.

In Lahore two branches of Ahsas Clinic on Wahdat Road and Gulberg, and the Willing Ways were served show-cause notices while The Hope Rehabilitation Centre, Dua Clinic and Pak Clinic had been closed down by their owners. The PHC teams also sealed 67 quacks’ centres in four districts including Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara and Faisalabad.