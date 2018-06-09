Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protect your land

The local administration of Islamabad has taken a good step by reclaiming the encroached land at F-11/4, Bhakha Seydan. This action was taken on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

It is time to fence the area. If this is not done, land grabbers will get the hold of the land once again.

Mohammad Riaz Khan

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar