Protect your land

The local administration of Islamabad has taken a good step by reclaiming the encroached land at F-11/4, Bhakha Seydan. This action was taken on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.
It is time to fence the area. If this is not done, land grabbers will get the hold of the land once again.
Mohammad Riaz Khan
Islamabad
