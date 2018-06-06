Rhodes likely to be named BD head coach

DHAKA: Former England wicketkeeper Steve Rhodes is all set to arrive in Bangladesh for an interview for the post of Bangladesh’s head coach, confirmed BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Tuesday.

According to BCB insiders, he should in all likelihood take up the position that has been vacant for the past eight months after the unexpected resignation of Chandika Hathurusingha in October, 2017.

“Steve Rhodes is in our shortlist as a head coach and we are hoping that he will meet us in Dhaka in a couple of days,’’ Nizamuddin told reporters. “We have already communicated with him that we would like to know what plans he has for the Bangladesh team for the 2019 World Cup and 2020 World T20.

Nizamuddin added that short-term consultant Gary Kirsten, who had been appointed to help the board find the right man for the job, had recommended Rhodes’s name after completing the internal audit last month. Nizamuddin also added that he is expecting the new head coach to take over during the break between the ongoing Afghanistan series and the upcoming West Indies tour. Rhodes had a successful playing career as a wicketkeeper for Yorkshire and Worcestershire. He also played a handful of games for England during 23 years as a professional.