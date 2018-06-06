Monitoring system devised for resolving Haj complaints

Islamabad : The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony devised an electronic monitoring system for promptly resolving the inquiries, complaints of pilgrims during the Haj days.

According to official sources, the monitoring system has been launched in technical collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Helpline has been dedicated for responding to inquiries, complaints of the pilgrims. The ministry has also developed android application named ‘Pak Haj Moavin.’ Mobile SMS service has been launched for dissemination of information. The complaints could also be registered an on-line complaint registration portal.