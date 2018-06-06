Copper rises

Singapore : Copper rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, climbing to its highest in almost six weeks, on support from potential supply disruptions amid wage talks at the world´s biggest mine.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3 percent at $6,997 a tonne as of 0712 GMT, after rising to $7,006 a tonne, the highest since April 26, earlier in the session.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.8 percent to 52,290 yuan ($8,163.81) a tonne.

The union at BHP´s Escondida mine in Chile said on Friday that it had started the latest round of negotiations with a proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker. The closely-watched talks come little more than a year after failure to reach a labour deal at the mine led to a 44-day strike that jolted the global copper market.