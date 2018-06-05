NAB chief directs intelligence cell to ensure record's security

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, on Monday directed intelligence cell to ensure the security of official record at the NAB headquarters and regional bureaus.

The NAB chairman chaired a meeting here to review measures for security and secrecy of official documents at the NAB headquarters as well as at regional bureaus as per NAB’s security and secrecy policy.

He directed the officers/officials to ensure secrecy of official documents and make sure that they would remain vigilant at performance of their duties, and official record should not reach to private and irrelevant persons.

He directed to ensure complete security of visitors, applicants and NAB staff at all cost, and it must be ensured that official record should go out from the NAB headquarters and regional bureaus only for official purpose and leakage of any official information to irrelevant and private persons will be discouraged. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directed to maintain complete record of all incoming and outgoing files and record of NAB. “Proper diary number, date and time of all outgoing NAB files and documents should be written in a register,” he directed.