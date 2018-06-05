Punjab governor hails IIU for quality education

Islamabad : Governor of Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana called on President of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest and overall situation of education in the country.

The IIU president briefed the governor about progress on different development, research and education projects in the province.

The governor hailed services of IIU and said that university was playing a vital role in promotion of education and dissemination of Islamic values.

He also stressed upon joint educational projects between universities.

Meanwhile, the IIU organised a meeting of 73rd Academic Council on its new campus under the chairmanship of President Dr Al-Draiweesh.

The meeting of Academic Council was also attended by Vice Presidents, Director Academics, Deans HoDs and veteran faculty members.

The meeting reviewed various important topics, recommendations of various committees on given tasks pertaining to academic excellence, matters of admission applications and affairs related to research.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh urged the participants to make academic excellence a top priority.

He said that IIU is a unique hub of learning and it has vital responsibility of nurturing Muslim youth according to the prevailing challenges in light of Islamic teachings and keeping this fact in view, all the concerned officials must keep working for further improvement in the standards of teaching, research and curriculum.