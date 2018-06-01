Call to arrest Charanjeet’s killers

Lahore: The Sikh Community demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government arrest the killers of Sikh Sardar Charanjeet Singh without any delay.

In a press conference held at Gurdwara Sahib in Lahore on Thursday, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) on behalf of all Sikh nation condemned the brutal killing of the Sikh social activist.

They said Sardar Charanjeet Singh alias Babu was a strong patriot and social activist. He stood against the Indian propaganda on Hangu issue, they said. They said he made Iftar arrangements for Muslims brethrens during Ramzan. His killing is believed to be part of big conspiracy against the country and Sikh-Muslim friendship, said the Sikhs.