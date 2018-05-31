Hurst replaces McCarthy

LONDON: English Championship side Ipswich have hired Paul Hurst as their new manager following Mick McCarthy’s stormy exit.

Hurst won admirers after leading Shrewsbury to the League One play-off final with their highest league position in 27 years. His move to Ipswich comes just days after Shrewsbury’s campaign ended with 2-1 defeat against Rotherham in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

“It was an unbelievable season and just disappointing that we couldn’t cap it off in the way we would have liked to,” Hurst said. “I’m ambitious and I can’t wait to get going and test myself at a higher level. “The building blocks are here and it’s my job to move the club forward. I’ll be doing my absolute best to do that.” Shrewsbury chairman Brian Caldwell accused Ipswich of making an “illegal approach” for Hurst, despite granting permission for the two parties to speak.

But Hurst has been allowed to complete his switch to Portman Road, where he replaces McCarthy following the former Republic of Ireland and Sunderland manager’s exit.McCarthy was in charge at Ipswich for six seasons, but was unable to lead them to the Premier League, with last season’s mid-table finish proving the final straw.