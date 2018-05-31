Faraz powers Omar CC into KG Ramadan T20 quarters

KARACHI: Faraz Ahmed Khan’s third successive Man of the Match performance powered Omar Cricket Club into the quarter-finals of Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 as they defeated Sparco Paint by 11 runs in their Group B clash here at the KG Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Operating with the new ball, left-arm spinner Faraz claimed three top-order wickets for 22 runs, which derailed Sparco Paint’s chase of 160 and they were bowled out for 148 in 19.4 overs.

Tariq Nawaz struck three sixes and four fours in his 57 off 39 balls to challenge Omar CC’s quest for victory but none of his colleagues could sustain the momentum. They were dented by left-arm spinner Ali Asghar, who bowled a superb four-over spell, giving away only nine runs and picking up two wickets.

Medium-pacer Anwar Ali sealed the fate of the match by taking the last two wickets.Earlier, Omar CC were made to work hard for runs by the spinners as they finished with 159 for eight off 20 overs.

Opener Umar Akmal was the only one to score freely as he whacked three sixes and as many fours in his 34 off 14 balls. Sparco Paints controlled damage through left-arm spin duo of Kamran Afzal (3-26) and Asfand Mehran (2-22).