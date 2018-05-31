Thu May 31, 2018
National

May 31, 2018

Bahria College assures justice to victims

ISLAMABAD: The Bahria College, Islamabad, on Wednesday regretted the unfortunate incident wherein scores of girls studying at the college were reportedly harassed and molested by a federal board-appointed examiner while they were appearing for their Intermediate examinations. 

“With regards to information appearing on Facebook, Bahria College Islamabad regrets the unfortunate incident where an external examiner appointed by FBISE harassed the female students during their HSSC practical exams,” a statement issued by the college reads.

“The college administration has taken serious notice of the incident and has lodged a complaint with the FBISE as well as the Ministry of Education against Sadat Bashir, practical examiner for biology,” the statement added.

