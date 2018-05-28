High temperatures to persist in next 2 days

LAHORE: Persistent dry weather in plains of Punjab resulted in shooting up of temperature in the provincial capital to 43 degree centigrade on Sunday.

Experts have predicted the prevailing weather condition would persist with even more intensity during the next 2-3 days.

The local Met. office sources said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun, especially at noon and afternoons. Farmers have been advised to take all measures to protect their standing crops and vegetables from damaging effects of high temperatures.