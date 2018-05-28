Aussie Lee seizes LPGA lead in Michigan

LOS ANGELES: Australian Minjee Lee fired a bogey-free four-under par 68 on Saturday to put herself in position to give herself the LPGA Volvik Championship title for her birthday.

Lee, who turns 22 on Sunday, held a two-stroke heading into the final round at Ann Arbor, Michigan.She’s been knocking on the door all season, with her five top-10 LPGA finishes including a playoff loss to Lydia Ko in San Francisco in April.

Lee nabbed her fourth birdie of the day at Travis Pointe’s par-five 18th to build a 12-under par total of 204.American Stacy Lewis, expecting her first child later this year, fired a 67 to join a group sharing second on 206. She was joined by South Korea’s Kim In-kyung, who also posted a 67, and by England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff and American Lindy Duncan, who both signed for 69s. “I had a pretty solid day today, made no bogeys,” said Lee, who is seeking a fourth LPGA title and her first since 2016. She finished second in this event by a stroke last year.