Time to train

This refers to the article ‘One million youth to be trained under new TVET policy’ (May25).This policy, which deals with technical and vocational education and training is most likely to have desirable results with regard to the socioeconomic uplift of millions of young people and their families. It was the technical training that led Germany towards economic progress. In Germany, technical and vocational training was initiated soon after World War II.

We hope that our country will also reap maximum benefits through this policy and women in Pakistan will also be encouraged to take part in the training programmes. Women can contribute significantly towards providing ingenious designs of handicrafts for exports. Trainees should be taught how to use the Computer-Aided Designs (CAD) programme to meet the international standards of quality. Highly-qualified instructors should be appointed to train the students in learning state-of-the art techniques. Hopefully, this initiative would be a watershed event for sustained economic growth.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad