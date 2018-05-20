Rao Anwar may be indicted in Naqeeb murder case on 28th

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and other policemen accused of murdering aspiring model Naqeeb Mehsud in a fake encounter are expected to be indicted on May 28, as they were provided with copies of the case documents on Saturday.

Anwar, former DSP Qamar Ahmed and other co-accused were produced before the court and all of them were provided with copies of the case documents.

The court then adjourned the hearing until May 28, when Anwar and all the other accused men are likely to be indicted for murdering Mehsud and three other men in the fake police encounter.

Representing Mehsud’s father, Advocate Salahuddin has challenged Anwar’s detention at his residence, which was declared sub-jail. He told the media outside the courtroom that Anwar is the only under-trial prisoner enjoying all facilities instead of being locked up at the prison.

He said Anwar himself has expressed no security threat, but has still been allowed to stay at home. Despite all of the facilities at home, Anwar is still demanding B-class facility, he added.

Anwar has already filed his bail application. Co-accused Ahmed also moved his bail application on Saturday. The court has directed state attorney Beru Mal to receive the notice to appear in the hearing of the bail plea, but the attorney remained unmoved.

Another state attorney Nawaz Kareem also remained unmoved, as he has not received the notice as well. The court expressed its surprise over this situation and said it is very strange that the state attorneys have failed to receive notices for the hearing of the bail pleas.

The court remarked that it has already written to the Sindh High Court, which had assigned the judge to hear the case, to send staff members and attorneys so the case can proceed.

Mehsud’s father said his son was picked up by Anwar’s team on January 3, adding that his relatives phoned him on January 17 and told him that his son was killed on January 13.