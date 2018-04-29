Three die in Lahore roof collapse

LAHORE: Three labourers were killed and another two injured when the roof of the Bagh-e-Jinnah Cosmopolitan Club's dining hall collapsed on Friday. The rescuers pulled three bodies and two survivors out of the rubble. One victim was identified as Liaqat, 38. The other two were yet to be identified. The injured identified as Ameen, 50 and Sheryar, 20 were admitted to a local hospital. Rescuers said the roof of the dining hall was being demolished when it suddenly caved in.