Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three die in Lahore roof collapse

Three die in Lahore roof collapse

LAHORE: Three labourers were killed and another two injured when the roof of the Bagh-e-Jinnah Cosmopolitan Club's dining hall collapsed on Friday. The rescuers pulled three bodies and two survivors out of the rubble. One victim was identified as Liaqat, 38. The other two were yet to be identified. The injured identified as Ameen, 50 and Sheryar, 20 were admitted to a local hospital. Rescuers said the roof of the dining hall was being demolished when it suddenly caved in.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar