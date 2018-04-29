IHC wants report on new CDA appointments

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to submit a report on newly-recruited and regularized employees.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani passed these orders while hearing a case filed by daily-wagers and contract employees of the CDA, seeking regularization of their services. The order read if these appointments were illegal, why other employees were recruited under the same procedure and later regularized.

The court directed the CDA chairman to submit an affidavit stating that illegal appointments in civic bodies were made during the previous government. In another case filed against the appointment of Musharraf Rasool by PTI Senator Azam Swati, Justice Kayani granted time to the Pakistan International Airlines managing director to submit more documents. During court proceedings, the MD’s counsel Mirza Erfan Ghazanfar had requested the bench to grant some time as he wanted to submit more documents in favour of his client. The court adjourned the case till May 29. Meanwhile, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC directed former Islamabad IGP Tahir Aalam Khan to submit a written apology till May 7 for allegedly criticizing the judiciary. Justice Siddiqui had served a contempt of court notice on Tahir Aalam for allegedly criticizing the judiciary.