JI slams doubling CNIC fee

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami has condemned the hundred percent raise in the fee for computerised national identity card (CNIC), and called for its immediate withdrawal.

JI spokesman Amirul Azeem wrote a letter to the Nadra chairman on Friday alleging that the Nadra move suggested that instead of providing identity to the citizens, Nadra was selling people of Pakistan their national identity.

Amirul Azeem said it was the constitutional responsibility of the government to provide identity to its citizens and the governments carried on their duties through the taxes collected from the general public. The JI spokesman said the fee being charged for the issuance of a CNIC was already higher than in the neighbouring countries, and any increase in it was unjustified.