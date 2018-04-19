Thu April 19, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

PMS officers protest continues

LAHORE: Provincial Management Service (PMS) Officers Association peaceful protest continued for eighth consecutive day across the province on Wednesday. A spokesperson for PMS Officers Association said it was unfortunate neither Chief Secretary Punjab nor the ruling elite of civil service DMG group responded to the PMS protest. “We remained peaceful during our eight day long protest and performed our duties but the Chief Secretary Punjab did not pay attention to our protest. It has become the culture to press the voice of peaceful people, unless they take it to the streets”, he added.

