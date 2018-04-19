Peace restored in Fata due to successful LEAs’ operations: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, said on Wednesday that due to successful operations led by the army, sacrifices by law enforcement agencies and people of Fata, peace had been restored in Fata while the state writ in all parts of Fata had also been restored. He added that following of and adherence to the “Paigham-e-Pakistan”, which has been chalked out on the basis of Islamic teachings and the Constitution of Pakistan, is the need of the hour.

Further, he added, it is also a source of inspiration at the time when we, as a nation, are in the national reconstruction process. This statement, he said, will provide the base for wiping out extremism, terrorism, sectarianism and linguistic-oriented prejudices. The Pakistan Army, the governor said, have almost successfully cleared the country from terrorists. However, he added, the struggle against intellectual dishonesty could be made successful while following the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” in letter and spirit and for this purpose there is a need to implement this message in the entire country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata in particular. He was addressing as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” at the Governor’sHouse, Peshawar, on Wednesday. Minister of State, Mr. Ghalib Khan, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology, the Rector of Islamabad-based International Islamic University, Dr. Maasoom Yasinzai, as well as provincial ministers and a number of tribal elders and teachers were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that Pakistan is blessed with the best-ever manpower. Amongst the overall populace, he said, the youth, imbibed with the spirit of patriotism are in majority. He said unity in thoughts makes the unity in actions possible and in this connection the Paigham-e-Pakistan can play an important role.

To counter negative thinking, he added, promotion of constructive thinking and a national message based on correct ground realities is also the need of the time. The Islamic Research Institute and the International Islamic University, Islamabad, he said, have rendered hard work in chalking out this document which have been further refined by Wafaqul Madaras, faculties of the universities and Ulema of madaris. The governor also stressed that the Paigham-e-Pakistan needs to be communicated everywhere and the representative figures of all segments of the society.

To make this message in the shape of Paigham-e-Pakistan disseminated abroad, he said, embassies of Pakistan should also play their role. While particularly referring to the youth of Pakistan, he said, they need to contribute their role in the shape of a collective struggle for making Pakistan a great country.Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman also addressed the conference.