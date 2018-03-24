Swabi varsity VC awarded in London

SWABI: Women University Swabi Vice-Chancellor Professor Khanzadi Fatima Khattak has received the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry Fellowship award in London.

The award was handed to her at a ceremony arranged at the Royal Society of Chemistry Headquarters Burlington House in London, said a press release.

The President of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Sir John Holman, presented the award.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Syed Ibne Abbas greeted the recipient.

The award is given for outstanding contribution to the advancement of the chemical sciences.

Established in year 1841, the Royal Society of Chemistry is the oldest chemical society in the world with the mission to advance excellence in the chemical sciences.

Professor Khanzadi Fatima Khattak has served the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for over 20 years at various key positions prior to joining her current role.