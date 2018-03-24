Tea stall owner beaten by extortionists

TOBA TEK SINGH: A tea stall owner was tortured by two alleged extortionists at Gojra on Friday.

Tea stall owner Shahzad told the Gojra City police that accused Tariq Kahloon of Chak 358/JB and Ahad Butt of Chak 307/JB were used to collect extortion from him on daily basis.

The complainant alleged that the accused tortured him and broke his utensils when he failed to pay them extortion on Friday. The police have started investigation.

Flowers exhibition: A flower exhibition, Rang-e-Bahar, was organised at the Civil Club, Gojra, on Friday. DC Irfan Nawaz visited the event along with AC Asif Ali Dogar. The stalls of seasonal flowers have been arranged by public and private educational institutions, civil society persons, Gojra Municipal Committee and the Faisalabad Parks and Horticulture Authority. A separate corner has also been set up for paintings, old coins and memorable tickets during the event.