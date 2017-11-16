Importance of radiology in treatment highlighted

LAHORE :Speakers at a radiology seminar on Wednesday highlighted the importance of radiology in diagnosing diseases.

The seminar was jointly organised by Shalamar Hospital and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers, on the occasion of launching a state-of-the-art radiology center at the hospital. MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Shahid Hussain, the hospital trustee, Ch Ahmad Saeed, Chairman Board of Trustees, Brig (Retd) Anees Ahmad, Chief Executive, Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences, Professor Zahid Bashir, Principal Shalamar Medical and Dental College, Brig (Retd) Muhammad Naseem Ijaz, (chief operating officer, Shalamar Hospital, Professor Bilal Bin Younas, director SIDER, and senior doctors attended this seminar.

Dr Irfan Ali Syed, General Manager Business Development, welcomed the guests. Dr Asma Tariq spoke on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), CT-scan, interventional radiology and other facilities.

Dr Imran Yousaf, Dr Ahmad Murtaza and Dr Almas Iqbal shed light on current diagnostic facilities and their importance in treatment. Wasif Nagi, MKRMS Chairman, speaking on the occasion said radiology plays an important role in diagnosing diseases. A briefing was given to the doctors and guests by showing them an introductory film about radiology department. Chief guest Shaista Pervaiz Malik said the government’s first priority is to provide better health facilities to the masses. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is taking special steps in this regard. Public private partnership can make improvements in the health sector. Shalamar Hospital is cooperating with the government in health sector, she said.

The MNA congratulated the chairman board of trustees on establishing modern radiology centre. Shahid Hussain, trustee Shalamar Hospital, said the basic vision of Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences is to provide standard medical and educational facilities to people. Shalamar Hospital is providing quality health facilities to people, he added. Brig (Retd) Anees Ahmad thanked the doctors and other guests at the seminar. —