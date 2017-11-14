NIT celebrates 55th anniversary

KARACHI: National Investment Trust (NIT) – the pioneer of mutual fund industry in Pakistan, celebrated 55 years of its existence by holding a cake-cutting ceremony at its Head Office, a statement said on Monday. NIT is a highly respected and well-known brand in the mutual fund industry of Pakistan, it added. Presently, NIT is managing eight mutual funds and two pension fund schemes with the net assets under management of Rs100 billion and catering to the needs of around 54,500 unitholders through its network of 23 branches, Sarmayakari Markaz in Abbottabad, state-of-the-art Investors Facilitation Centre and authorised branches of various banks spread across the country, it added.