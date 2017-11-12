Rains coming to subside dry spell

Islamabad: Here comes good news amid dry and smoggy conditions.

The next week will see a rainy spell in the country, forecasts the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to deputy director at the PMD National Weather Forecasting Centre, Islamabad, Muhammad Irfan Virk, a rain bearing weather system is expected to enter the country Sunday night before gripping its upper and central parts on Monday and Tuesday.

"Under the influence of the new system, rain coupled with thunderstorm is expected at scattered places of Balochistan, including Quetta, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob and Makran divisions and at isolated places in Sindh on Sunday night and Monday," he said.

The weatherman said thundershowers with snowfall over the hills was expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab areas including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in south Punjab area, including Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions from Monday to Wednesday. He said the rainfall would help the prevalent smoggy conditions subside in urban areas.