PFA reaffirms quality of Haleeb

KARACHI: Based on comprehensive tests carried out by two independent international food testing laboratories at the behest of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Haleeb’s UHT treated packaged milk was declared meeting the specified quality standards; thereby, negating all baseless rumours of recent months about its quality, a statement said on Friday.

Haleeb’s packaged milk was tested earlier in the year also on the orders of the Supreme Court and had cleared those tests too, based on which the Supreme Court had declared Haleeb milk fit for human consumption in its March 9, 2017 ruling, it added.

At that time, the honourable court had instructed the PFA to conduct another round of tests during the summer period to reconfirm the consistency of quality, and now the results of this second round of tests has reconfirmed the conformity of Haleeb milk to the laid down quality standards, it said.