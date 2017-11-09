Girl dies under mysterious circumstances

LAHORE :A 19-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in Naseerabad area on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sughran Bibi. Her family suspected that she was poisoned to death after rape. In her statement, Sughran Bibi told a nurse at a local hospital that she had swallowed poison when she came to know that she was pregnant without marriage. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

properties reclaimed: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab reclaimed nine properties worth Rs 52.5 million during last week. OPC Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt said this while presiding a weekly meeting on Wednesday.

Afzaal Bhatti and Shaheen Khalid Butt informed the meeting that the properties were situated at Lahore, Jehlum, Sialkot, Khanewal, Attock and Pakpattan districts. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab with the help of relevant District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) reclaimed the said properties from illegal occupants and handed over to their owners.

Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat-ullah Niazi, Coordinator Haji Muhammad Nawaz, and Public Facilitation Committee Chairman Chaudhary Sajid attended the meeting.