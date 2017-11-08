‘Pakistan making efforts to promote dialogue, tolerance’

The Pakistani state and society is making serious efforts to promote dialogue and tolerance in order to counter violent, intolerant and extremist ideologies in the country.

Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, Professor Emeritus at Punjab University said this on Tuesday while delivering a keynote speech at the inauguration of “Diversity and Peace: Challenges to Social Discourse”, an international conference organised by Karachi University’s Social Sciences faculty.

Religious and cultural extremism dating back to 1980s involving domestic and global factors adversely affected Pakistani society and it lost the societal feature of cultural and religious tolerance and political accommodation, the professor said, adding that mutual hatred, ethnocentric mindset intolerance, extremism and terrorism have become a norm.

Dr Askari said that academicians and intellectuals have a leading role in encouraging dialogue between different sections of society.

“Currently there is a realisation of what has gone wrong with Pakistan,” he said. “The state and society are making serious efforts to promote dialogue and counter intolerance and violence, which is indeed commendable.”

In his address, KU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said the social sciences

have gained importance in the backdrop of the political, economic and social events taking place all over the world.

These changes are no longer limited by political or physical boundaries, therefore, the need for the intellectual community to conduct critical debate on theories and practices of conflict resolution, intercultural harmony, peace and development has increased manifold, he added.

“We cannot progress by criticising our educational institutions. Our educational system is yet to choose the right direction, and varsities are the centre of positive debate and dialogue,” the VC said.

In his welcome address, Professor Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri, the dean of faculty of social sciences said Pakistan is and has been a multicultural land and it should be an example of unity between Muslims, Hindus and Christians.

Scholars from the country and across the world presented their research papers regarding peace and conflict resolution at the moot.