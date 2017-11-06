First phase of Tableeghi Ijtima concludes

LAHORE: The first phase of the International Tableeghi Ijtima (congregation) concluded at Raiwind, here on Sunday. The concluding prayer was offered by Maulana Haji Abdul Wahab. Tens of thousands of participants in the Ijtima prayed for making Pakistan the land of peace, and making it a prosperous and developed country. They also prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive all sinners and show them the righteous path. Later in the day, they departed for their home-towns.

Meanwhile, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) urged people returning from the Ijtima to travel carefully due to smog/fog. The City Traffic Police (CTP) had also made effective traffic arrangements to ensure a smooth traffic flow for the concluding session. The city police also put in place foolproof security arrangements whereas policemen remained on high alert to avoid any untoward incident.