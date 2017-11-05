Bilawal welcomes Sikh pilgrims to Nankana Sahib

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the Sikh community in Pakistan and the world on the 548th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev.

In a message on Saturday, he welcomed the Sikh pilgrims from all over the world to Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism.

Bilawal was of the view that all the citizens of Pakistan were equal and there was no discrimination between them as provided in the unanimously adopted Constitution of Pakistan given by PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev was based on the principles of peace and love among humanity.