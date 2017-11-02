Five of a family laid to rest in Swabi

SWABI: The five members of a family, who were killed in a road accident near Topi Police Station last night, were laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard in Kotha town. A large number of villagers, well-wishers and relatives attended the funeral prayer. Also, the three injured children were admitted in the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shahmansoor. The family belongs to Kotha town in Topi tehsil. They had hardly travelled two kilometres from their residence when the road accident happened at the Topi bypass at night.

Police officials and family sources said that they were going to Islamabad as a family member, Muhammad Bilal, had to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates. A dumper coming from the opposite direction hit the car when it reached near Batakara Chowk.