Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MF
Muhammad Farooq
November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Five of a family laid to rest in Swabi

Five of a family laid to rest in Swabi

SWABI: The five members of a family, who were killed in a road accident near Topi Police Station last night, were laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard in Kotha town. A large number of villagers, well-wishers and relatives attended the funeral prayer. Also, the three injured children were admitted in the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shahmansoor. The family belongs to Kotha town in Topi tehsil. They had hardly travelled two kilometres from their residence when the road accident happened at the Topi bypass at night.

Police officials and family sources said that they were going to Islamabad as a family member, Muhammad Bilal, had to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates. A dumper coming from the opposite direction hit the car when it reached near Batakara Chowk.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement