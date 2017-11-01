Power Packed Live Cricket Action!: Watch BPL matches on Geo Super from Nov 4

KARACHI: Geo Super will be televising live and exclusive the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) starting from November 4th. In this BPL 46 matches in 39 days will be broadcast.

This is the fifth season of the BPL, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket franchise league in Bangladesh. The competition will be organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and will feature seven teams from seven different cities. The season will begin on November 4, and expected to end on 12 December, 2017, with the defending champion, Dhaka Dynamites playing against Sylhet Sixers in the first game at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

A total of 46 matches will be played on 3 venues at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (Chittagong), Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium (Dhaka) and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Chittagong Vikings, Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites, Khulna Titans, Rajshahi Kings, Sylhet Sixers and Rangpur Riders are the teams who will play in this latest BPL season.

Pakistani super star Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Sami, Usama Mir, Shoaib Malik, Roman Raees Khan, Imran Khan Junior, Fahim Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Misbahul Haq, Shahdab Khan, Sohail Tanvir and many more will participate in this mega event.

Beside this international stars like Sangakarra, Watson, Naraine, Evin Lewis, Cameron Delport, Dickwella, Daren Sammy, Lendil Simmons, Luke Wright, Rashid Khan, Joes Butler, Muhammad Nabi, Marlon Sameuls, Darren Barvo, Chris Gayle, Mustafizur Rehman, Shakibul Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Carlos Braithwait and other will shine.