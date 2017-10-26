Deadly Indian frenzy, inhumanity persists in Kashmir

A question, among others, still remains unanswered despite the fact that world claims to have climbed many stairs on the ladder of civilisation. And the question is: Who will stop fanatical frenzy of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir?

Related to this question are the questions as to why the United Nations could not get its resolutions on Kashmir implemented despite the lapse of decades since their passage and why the world conscience is sleeping over the tyrannical system of governance imposed so brutally on the people of Kashmir with the help of massive military might supported by draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Disturbed Areas Act?

Now who in the world of today is not aware of the ever-intensifying spate of newer and newer forms of state terrorism unleashed by India’s hegemonic government that has tried all inhuman methods to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris but in vain.

Now even a stranger in different quarters of the modern world has started realising that around 0.7 million regular troops and 0.5 million paramilitary and other law-enforcement personnel cannot bury the hopes of Kashmiris through force. The fact that the Kashmiris have established with their blood and innumerable sacrifices is that they deeply love freedom and peace and that they would continue their struggle for independence, come what may.

In the present times, the major powers have all the information available at hand about the use of more than 1.3 million pellets pierced through pellet guns in the eyes and other body parts of innocent Kashmiris protesting every now and then against India’s bestialities. These powers, which claim to be the champions of world peace, have also ignored all other acts of humiliation and annihilation let loose by the New Delhi authorities like, for instance, the shameful act of cutting the braids of Kashmiri women. Imagine any act of humiliation or subjugation, India is doing it with brazen rigidity and without being asked a single question by the global community.

The United Nations in particular is a silent spectator and during the current month of October when the world observes UN Day on October 24, the world fraternity is also reminded of the illegal invasion of Kashmiri territory by Indian forces on October 27 which is observed by Kashmiris for this very reason as the Black Day.

October 27 is rather the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe it as Black Day. This is the day when, in 1947, India sent its armed forces to Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Indian Independence Act and the Partition Plan and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

According to the Partition Plan of June 3, 1947, passed by the British parliament on July 18 the same year, the Indian British Colony was to be divided into two sovereign states. The Hindu-majority areas were to constitute India while the Muslim-majority areas of Western provinces and east Bengal were to be included in Pakistan. Being a Muslim-majority state with 87% Muslim population, Jammu and Kashmir had a natural tendency to accede to Pakistan, but the evil designs of its Hindu ruler and the leaders of Indian National Congress and Britain paved the way for destroying the future of the people of the territory.

India claims that it signed ‘Instrument of Accession’ which was drafted in Delhi and presented to the then ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, on October 26. However, a prominent British historian Alistair Lamb, challenging the Indian invasion in Kashmir, in his book “The Birth of Tragedy” wrote that the successive events after the partition of the united India strongly suggested that Indian troops had invaded Kashmir prior to the signing of the Instrument of Accession. He argued that due to this reason the Indian government never made the so-called document public at any international forum.

If these historical facts are fairly evaluated, India probably appears to be the only rogue state in the world of today that knows no laws of natural justice or fair play, what to talk of giving any consideration to international laws or UN Security Council resolutions. New Delhi has not only stubbornly resisted moves aimed at mobilisation of public opinion against its merciless policies about Kashmir but also backed its tyrannical policies with aggressive military actions which it started at the time of Independence (and is continuing to this day without any prick of conscience).

It is a historical fact that the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those living in Jammu region, in 1947 had to pay a heavy price for their aspirations to join Pakistan. Indian troops, the forces of Dogra Maharaja (the then ruler of Kashmir) and Hindu extremists massacred over 0.3 million Kashmiri Muslims within a period of two months in Jammu region. The bloodbath was intended to change the demographic composition of the territory to turn the results in favour of India in any referendum in the future. Historians consider this massacre as the worst example of genocide in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the following years, India has tried all brutal methods whose evidence has been found on occasions like the mass graves. Kashmiri womenfolk have also been subjected to indecency and humiliation of all sorts which cannot be described in civilised words.

Pakistan has taken it upon itself to highlight all these atrocities at different international fora. Last year, during the UN General Assembly session, the former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, presented a dossier to UN Secretary-General that, according to Sharif, carried much incriminating evidence about Indian cruelties perpetrated on Kashmiri Muslims.

The incumbent Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has also drawn the attention of international community towards these Indian atrocities in his recent address to the UN General Assembly and during his meetings with the world leaders. He has also called for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute by way of implementation of the relevant UN resolutions that guaranteed the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for securing their right to self-determination in his Defence Day speech last month.