Say no to smoking

Lung cancer is a common disease among adults. It is the number one cause of deaths in people around the world. People who smoke cigarettes are more likely to get infected by this disease. Nowadays, young boys and girls are also battling the disease. This is because many school- and college-going students smoke cigarettes because they feel that it is ‘cool’ to smoke.

They don’t realise that this fun is costing them their health. Cancer is a life-threatening disease with a low rate of survival. It is said, prevention is better than care. Lung cancer and smoking go hand in hand. People should quit smoking and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Rida Abid (Karachi)