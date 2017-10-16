Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Act now

Act now

Countries around the world are working to increase the standard of education, but in Pakistan the education sector is in a deplorable sector. In our country, 25 million children are out of school. In Sindh, seven million children are out of school. Both the public and private schools in rural areas of Sindh are in a poor condition.

The PPP has done nothing for the province’s rural areas. The standard of education in the region is declining, but nobody is taking notice of the situation. It is time the authorities did something about the province’s education sector.

Shakir H Shamim (Skardu)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement