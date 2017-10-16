Act now

Countries around the world are working to increase the standard of education, but in Pakistan the education sector is in a deplorable sector. In our country, 25 million children are out of school. In Sindh, seven million children are out of school. Both the public and private schools in rural areas of Sindh are in a poor condition.

The PPP has done nothing for the province’s rural areas. The standard of education in the region is declining, but nobody is taking notice of the situation. It is time the authorities did something about the province’s education sector.

Shakir H Shamim (Skardu)