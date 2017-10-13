Yemeni health minister visits CPSP Centre

Islamabad :Yemeni Vice Minister of Health and Population Professor Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Dahan visited the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Islamabad Centre where he was welcomed warmly by Council Member of CPSP and Regional Director of CPSP Islamabad Centre Professor Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi along with a team of CPSP officials.

During his visit the other day, Yemeni deputy minister of health held a meeting with the CPSP officials and discussed various issues of common interest. Dr. Shoaib Shafi explained salient features of the CPSP to the guest minister and it was highlighted that CPSP has trained well over 90000 Postgraduates (PGs) in different disciplines both in Pakistan and out of Pakistan throughout the world.

The guest minister was informed that the CPSP accredited and approved 73 disciplines out of which some have the world recognition of Postgraduate Degree in Pakistan and it was also highlighted that more than 85 per cent specialist cover is being provided by the fellows of CPSP in public sector and 100 per cent in medical institutes of Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The Vice Minister of Yemen also visited the old and new building of CPSP Islamabad Chapter and he was given details about courses and workshops being conducted in the CPSP building. The Yemeni minister also visited new hall of the building.

Yemeni Vice Minister also showed his interest to work in Pakistan in collaboration with the CPSP Pakistan while appreciated the efforts of the College. According to Professor Shoaib, the visit of the guest and the meeting was very much fruitful.