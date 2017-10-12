ECP refuses to register MML as political party

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the Milli Muslim League’s (MML) application for registration as a political party without security clearance from the Ministry of Interior. The MML is believed to be the political face of Jamaatud Dawa. A four-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, resumed hearing and after completion of arguments by the MML lawyer reserved its judgement regarding its registration and announced it afterwards, rejecting the application for registration as a political party.

Prior to proceeding with the application, the Election Commission had sought the opinion of the Ministry of Interior, which opposed the MML’s registration, saying this could lead to element of violence in politics, as it had links with a banned organisation. During the hearing, the chief election commissioner suggested that the partyshould clear its name with the Interior Ministry and approach the federal government in this connection. However, the MML's counsel questioned under which law the party should consult the Interior Ministry when it had fulfilled the set criteria of the ECP for any political party's registration. He also asked should all political parties approach the ministry for clearance before registration. The MML lawyer contended that was it binding on the Election Commission to act upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

The chief election commissioner maintained that the letter from the ministry suggested that the MML had links with a banned organisation. "The real terrorists are those who question the finality of prophethood," the MML lawyer replied.

However, the chief election commissioner said the party could not be registered without security clearance from the ministry concerned. Jamaatud Dawa leaders had announced launching of the MML at a news conference here at the National Press Club in August and then applied to the Election Commission for registration. This had led to a debate, particularly on social media. Some media reports said that the development had caused unease in diplomatic circles as well.