JS Bank, Abacus Consulting sign agreement

KARACHI: JS Bank Limited and Abacus Consulting signed an agreement for the implementation of Apigee, Google Cloud’s API Management Platform.

The initiative aims to create a JS Bank led ecosystem where partners, customers, fintech players, and employees can leverage this digital investment and participate in building an API economy. The implementation would accelerate JS Bank’s strategic plans of becoming the leading digital bank by providing its customers an enhanced banking experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Shaikh Chief Digital Officer, JS Bank, said “We are heavily focused on becoming a truly Digital Bank in Pakistan. This initiative will certainly accelerate our Fintech Collaboration Strategy and enable us to engage for the first time with the financial developer community. Apigee is a proven cutting-edge platform, which will enable us to offer banking APIs in a very agile environment to keep up with the pace of fintech development globally and especially in Pakistan.”

Abbas Ali Khan, Managing Director Abacus Consulting stated: “We are delighted to have been selected by JS Bank as partners in their digital journey. Building on our extensive work with Google Cloud over the past two years, we are confident that a strong API Management strategy will help bring JS Bank into the forefront of digital banking in Pakistan.”**