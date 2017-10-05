PU organises seminar on kitchen gardening

LAHORE :Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) has organised Wednesday seminar on kitchen gardening and seed distribution.

The aim of seminar was to introduce modern agricultural technology and practices to meet the food requirement of growing population and boost country’s economy.

Punjab University Dean faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, IAGS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Dr Mubeen Sarwar, Dr Adnan Younis, Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman from University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Country’s Head & Business Consultant of Agriculture Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Instructor floriculture, Directorate of floriculture Muhammad Abdul Salam Khan, faculty members and students attended the seminar.

Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan lauded the efforts of Dr Saleem for taking this first step and said that awareness programs about kitchen gardening should be launched.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider vowed to serve both, students and community. He announced that the vegetable seeds of next season would be grown in IAGS. Shields and seeds of winter crops were distributed among the guests and speakers in the end.

results announced: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared Wednesday results of MBA Part-I (first year) 2nd annual examination 2016, BBA (Hons) Final Year second annual examination 2016 and Diploma in Physical Education annual 2017. Detailed result is available on PU website.

MRI: The latest 3-TESLA MRI machine has been installed and started working immediately Wednesday in Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, Lahore General Hospital.

Post Graduate Medical Institute/ Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said this is the first time that two MRI machines would be available in any public hospital.

He said the facility became possible because of the special grant of Rs 26 crore from Chief Minister Punjab. General Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir said state of the art facilities are being added to General Hospital and Punjab Government is taking special steps in this regard.

Principal and Medical Superintendent also visited the site and inspected newly installed MRI Machine’s working. transferred: The Punjab government on Wednesday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of officers.

As per notification, Muhammad Khalid has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Pirmahal vice Hafiz Muhammad Naeeb who already has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Kamalia.