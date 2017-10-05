Floral Art Society elections

Islamabad :The Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP) Islamabad/Rawalpindi chapter held its yearly election - according to its constitution - for a committee to run its affairs throughout the year.

After the voting concluded, the old committee was elected for its second term - there were a few light hearted jokes about it being a ‘selection’ rather than ‘election’ but all in good humour. Since it’s a yearly practice, in my opinion, continuity in choosing the same person’s matters more for the good of the society and it should be a two year term - which it usually turns out to be in any case since no one wants to disturb the status quo if the committee is doing a good job! Overseeing the election were senior members and experts, Farhat Zaman; Aisha Khalid and Nighat Malik with Farhana Azim also contributing.

As president of FAS, Ghazala Abdullah said, the rules were strictly followed and there was no ‘dhandhly,’ (cheating), which made us think of the country’s general elections and the blame game that follows!

There was also a programme titled ‘Wearable Floral Art’ - trending concepts, though technically it was not all floral. Members exhibited the jewellery they had made from material found in their gardens as well as natural products found at home and it was surprising to see the remarkable items the ladies had made.

Hand bags, necklaces; earrings; bracelets and rings – which looked really nice when worn - they also did a ‘catwalk’ to show their work - necklaces that were made from plant material that would not wither in a hurry were quite original in concept and very wearable.

Of course there are one or two pieces that stand out in all such shows like fashion etc: and so it was this time. A fancy umbrella made by Shakila Khalil using the new glue gun technique taught last month by a Thai expert, was eye-catching; a stringed set made by Zeenat Salim using beans from Gilgit – the small beans painstakingly bored with a tiny ‘bit’ – could be worn anywhere, get a ‘wow’ reaction and be kept for other occasions; a beautiful pendant worn by Farhat Zaman made from a piece of flat wood that had the shape of a peacock and was decorated like one to make it colourful. As is the custom ‘Happy Birthday’ was sung for the members who celebrated in September along with a memento in the shape of a plant to make it memorable.