With no sea breeze, mercury to rise in the city by end of week

With little to no sea breeze due to a weather system moving towards Arabian Sea from India, the megalopolis is likely to experience sweltering heat by the end of this week, weather pundits said on Wednesday but ruled out chances of a heatwave in Karachi.

“Weather is expected to get warmer in the daytime from Saturday and the mercury may touch 40 degrees Celsius, either on Saturday or Sunday,” the city met director, Abdul Rashid, told The News.

“However, the metropolitan would not be hit by a heatwave,” he added.

He said a better forecast about the hot weather would be issued in the coming days.

The met director maintained that they were closely monitoring the weather system, which was expected to cut sea breeze to Karachi from Arabian Sea.

“There is no chance of a rain either,” he said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General Dr Ghulam Rasool, in his message, also confirmed that temperatures would rise in the country next week. An update in this regard would be issued by the end of this week, he added.

It is observed that temperatures start dropping in other parts of the country with the advent of October but in Karachi, a hot spell is usually seen that usually continues till the start of November.