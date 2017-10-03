26 senators challenge Cyan’s appointment as CEO of PIACL

ISLAMABAD: 26 senators have jointly moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the appointment of Musharraf Rasool Cyan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The senators have prayed to the court that Cyan does not approve the criteria laid down in the May 20 advertisement, so the notification regarding his appointment dated August 10, 2017 be set aside and he may be stopped from functioning as CEO.

It is second time that senators collectively moved the court for a singular purpose in such a manner. Another petition of 32 senators is pending adjudication before the IHC against money bill 2017.

Among the petitioners are Senators Azam Khan Swati, Shal Syed, Rozi Khan Kakar, Farhat Ullah Babar, Saeed ul Hassan, Muddassir Sehar Kamran, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh, Robina Khalid, Salim Mandviwala, Hari Ram, Robina Irfan, Ahmad Hussain, Daud Khan Achakzai, Gianchand, Taj Haider, Mohsin Aziz, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Sitara Ayaz, Zahida Khan, Liaqut Khan Tarakai, Sherry Rehman, Mir Mohammad Yousaf Badini, Karim Ahmed Khawaja, Kamil Ali Agha and Rehman Malik.

The petitioners cited federation of Pakistan through secretary aviation, PIACL and Musharraf Rasool Cyan as respondents. The petitioners said that they have no personal interest regarding the appointment of Cyan as CEO PIACL and many among the petitioners are members of the Senate Special Committee on Performance of PIA.

That PIACL is national carrier and its status now stands altered from a statutory body/authority to a public limited company after promulgation of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (Conversion) Act of 2016. But this alteration was made to the extent of PIACL's corporate composition while the airline continues to remain a state owned and regulated entity therefore judicial review is possible.

Senators said that the appointment of Cyan is against the criteria laid down in the advertisement. That Cyan is someone near the present government and does not fulfill criteria for appointment. Certificate he attached as credentials are online 30 to 60 days courses.

The petitioners contended that PIACL is yet again to be overburdened with an ineligible candidate. PIACL private board of directors did not recommend the appointment but government member outnumbered them. Petitioner said that according to a news report Cyan is an American citizen. The petitioners prayed to the court to set aside his appointment notification.