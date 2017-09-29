PAJCCI elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects its office-bearers for one-year period of 2017/18; with Junaid Esmail Makda as president, Daroo Khan Achakzai and Faiz Muhammad Faizi as senior vice president and vice president, respectively, a statement said on Thursday.

The new managing committee comprises Zubair Motiwala, Junaid Makda, Daroo Khan Achakzai, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Faiz Muhammad, Haji Abdul Qayyum Kakar, Talat Mahmood, Qazi Zahid Hussain, Niaz Muhammad, Imtiaz Ahmad, Jawed Akhtar Bhatti, Haris Agar, Azra Jamshed and Huma Waheed, it added.

The retiring members included Jawaid Bilwani, Haji Jamaluddin, Moin Malik, Dureshawar Nisar, Nylla Parveen Junejo, Khalid Shahzad and Shahid Ismail.