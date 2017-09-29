CCRI developing new cotton varieties

MULTAN: Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) is developing new cotton varieties with capability to survive extreme hot weather conditions and water shortage, its official said on Thursday.

Zahid Mahmood, director of CCRI Multan said farmers would soon witness such varieties growing in the fields. “The country’s development and agriculture revolution depends on the prosperity of farmers,” Mahmood said, addressing a field day programme.

He said cotton is passing through last stages of maturity, urging farmers to ensure picking of clean cotton and adopt proper techniques for its picking, storage and transportation to get premium price. The institute’s director said the government is making all-out efforts to make access of farmers easy to modern technology and agriculture equipment.