ICMAP Lahore organises Code of Corporate governance Conference

Lahore: A Conference on Code of Corporate governance was organized by ICMAP Lahore. Mr Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, SNGPL chairman was the chief guest on the occasion. In his speech he stressed the importance of corporate governance by referring that it broadly leads to enforcement of best business practices and assured the supremacy of rules and regulation in business organization.

He stated, “Corporate Governance involves full set of relationships between company board ,its management, share holders and other stake holder including employees community society at large. He also emphasized interface with the government in the context laying stress on the Microeconomics and macroeconomic policy of the state and its regulatory mechanisms depending upon nature of business entity.

He also dilated on the fact that on the corporate governance is characterized by participatory management ,consensus decision making, accountability, transparency, efficiency and effectiveness.

Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Ghori, President ICMA Pakistan also shared his views on the occasion. He dwelt at length on the regulatory role of the SECP and stated that corporate governance is essentially based on principles such as conducting the business with all integrity & fairness.

Khawaja Ehrarul Hassan FCMA , Mr. Ahmad Ashraf, FCMA and Mr. Ale Imran, FCMA &Altaf Hussain Khan also delivered speeches on occasion.